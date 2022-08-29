Team India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting encounter on Sunday to open their account in the Asia Cup 2022. After restricting Pakistan for just 147 runs, the Men in Blue chased down the target in 19.4 overs with several hiccups along the way. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli ended as the side's joint highest scorer with 35 runs on a day when he played his 100th T20I. Following an outstanding win, fans put up several posts on social media.

Twitter reactions as India beat Pakistan

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

Proper Cricket game that! Tricky wicket with two really good bowling attacks. Congrats India and well done on 100th Virat👏👏🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 28, 2022

Calm as ever, and with incredible skill, Hardik Pandya takes India home. In this form, few better than him in this format. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya - what a cricketer!



- 3/25 with the ball.

- 33* (17) with the bat.



- The hero for India, a big match player. pic.twitter.com/la61kbfVFZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

Congratulations India, winning against Pakistan hits different as always🇮🇳🥳. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) August 28, 2022

India Vs Pakistan craze is hitting the roof:



- Hotstar hits 10M viewership.

- Daraz hits 13M viewership. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

What a match. What madness is India vs Pakistan. Makes cricket come alive, every time. Magical. — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Hardik Pandya's all-around brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan. The all-rounder ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls.

When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4 for 26.

When India chased, Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/27.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).

India 148/5 in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 33 no off 17 balls, Ravindra Jadeja 35 off 29 balls)

(Inputs from PTI)

India vs Pakistan playing 11

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani