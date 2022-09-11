Asia Cup 2022 Final: PAK Or SL - Who Is Ahead In The Race To Be Season 15 Champions?

The final of the 2022 Asia Cup will see Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns with each other at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides in Asia Cup and T20Is.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played a total of 22 T20I matches against each other since the inception of the format in the early 2000s. Pakistan is ahead in the race with 13 wins compared to Sri Lanka's 9 wins. In the last five matches that they have played, Sri Lanka have won four matches and Pakistan have won just one game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record in Asia Cup (T20I)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played two T20I matches against each other in the Asia Cup since the introduction of the shortest format in the tournament in 2016. Both teams are on equal footing with one win each to their names.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record in Asia Cup (ODI)

In terms of head-to-head record in the ODI version of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka have an upper hand over Pakistan with 10 wins in 14 matches. Pakistan have won just four games against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 50-over competition. The last time Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup was in 2014, while Pakistan's last Asia Cup win came in 2012.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka is the second-most successful team of the tournament, having won the competition five teams. Pakistan, on the other hand, is the third-most successful team, having won the tournament two times.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Full squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Image: Twitter/ACC