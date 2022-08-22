Asia Cup 2022: Full Squad Of All Teams Including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier is currently underway in Oman with the winner booking their spot in the Group A of the tournament comprising India and Pakistan. A total of six teams will be taking part in the Asia Cup 2022 with five teams being tested playing nations while one slot will go to the team from qualifiers. The teams who are fighting for the one remaining spot in the main round are UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore. The qualifiers are currently underway with each team playing matches in the round-robin format.

While Group B already has three teams in place, Group A only has India and Pakistan with the third team joining them following the end of the qualifiers. The main matches of the tournament will begin on August 27 with the India vs Pakistan match scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the start of the tournament, we take a look at squads for this year's Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

Asia Cup squads

Team India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Team Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Team Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Team Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.

Team Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

Qualifier: Final team is yet to be determined