Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the biggest talking point for the cricketing world on Sunday night, courtesy of his all-round performance in the India vs Pakistan match. After India won the toss and opted to bowl first, Pandya contributed with the figures of 3/25 in the first innings, helping the Men in Blue to bowl out the opposition with 147 runs on the board. During India’s chase as well, Pandya rose to the occasion with an unbeaten contribution of 33 runs in 17 balls.

Interestingly, Hardik finished off the match in style with a maximum over long on, which reminded fans of the legendary India captain MS Dhoni. During the post-match show, Hardik was asked about the influence of Dhoni on him and how he manages to perform in pressure situations. Answering the question, Pandya revealed that he has adapted things from every great player that he has played with.

'I have seen Mahi Bhai..': Hardik Pandya on MS Dhoni's influence

“I try to keep it as simple as possible. Obviously, I have seen Mahi Bhai when we played together. I have asked a lot of questions and even if I don’t ask, I always believe as a cricketer I have learned and adapted things from every player that I play with. I believe even in life whenever we have work to be done, we access the situation, to get better results. I try to do the same with my batting, I access the options I have and play,” Pandya said on Star Sports.

Watch Hardik Pandya revealing what he has learned from MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya about @MSDhoni's influence on his role of a finisher. pic.twitter.com/qpRcaS4vM6 — Harsha. (@CricHarsha) August 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya made his international debut under MS Dhoni in 2016

The 28-year-old all-rounder made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in 2016, under the captaincy of the Indian cricket legend, MS Dhoni. Since arriving on the scene, Pandya contributed heavily in both departments in currently the top all-rounder for India in limited overs cricket. He has been essaying the role of a finisher after Dhoni’s retirement and has produced many match-winning knocks for the national team.

Coming back to the match, Pandya went on to reveal details about his knock during the post-match presentation, where he also spoke about handling pressure situations. “In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Nawaz). We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” said Pandya.