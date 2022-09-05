Asia Cup 2022: How Can India Reach The Final After IND Vs PAK? Scenario Explained

Team India tasted their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign losing the Super 4 match to Pakistan on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan match saw Mohammad Rizwan playing an attacking knock of 71 runs that helped Pakistan beat India by five wickets in the final over. Losing the first match in the Super 4 stage also mounts pressure on Team India as they need to win the remaining matches to enter the final. We take a look at Asia Cup final qualification scenario for India.

Asia Cup final qualification scenario: How can India reach the summit clash?

India not only has to win matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka but also hopes Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, to knock out the island nation from the competition. But if Sri Lanka wins their next two matches, the Net Run Rate (NRR) comes into play. India can enter the final if they win their remaining two matches with big margins. After losing to Pakistan, India's NRR is -0.126, with Sri Lanka (+0.589) and Pakistan (+0.126) ahead in the points table with two points each.

Asia Cup 2022: IND vs PAK match highlights

After winning the league stage match, India were favourites to win the second Asia Cup 2022 contest. However, this time around, Pakistan came out victorious by a similar margin in Dubai. India after been asked to bat first saw KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma givign a good start by putting up a half-century stand for the opening wicket during the powerplay. Pakistan spinners Mohamad Nawaz and Shadab Khan made it difficult for Indian batters after both openers departed.

Suryakumar failed to post a big score, while Rishabh Pant, also could not create an impact with the bat. Virat Kohli carried the bat till the end to help India post 181 runs on board. Pakistan, while chasing 182 runs for victory lost skipper Babar Azam and FakharZaman early but the momentum of the match changed after Mohamad Nawaz arrived at the crease. While Mohammad Rizwan kept attacking Indian bowlers, Nawaz scored a quickfire 42 runs off 20 balls which brought back Pakistan in the run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 19 runs in the 19th over brought the equation to just seven off the last over. Arshdeep Singh failed to defend the runs with Pakistan running away as winners.