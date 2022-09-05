The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday lost a crucial match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE. Even though the team have performed brilliantly in the shorter formats with wins over England, West Indies and Zimbabwe in recent times. But Team India have been plagued with injury troubles in the past few month. However, the absence of two of its key players from the squad is hurting them most. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been a vital part of India's lineup over the years and their absence from the ongoing tournament is hurting the side a lot, even though it may not seem that way because of the depth in India's bench strength. Let's take a look at how the absence of Jadeja and Bumrah hurts Team India's balance in T20 Internationals.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's role in Indian team

Jadeja's absence from the team was felt strongly during last night's game between India and Pakistan, in which the Men in Blue lost by five wickets. On August 28, during India's last game against Pakistan, Jadeja was instrumental with the bat. He forged a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya that allowed India to get closer to its target. Jadeja also contributes significantly with the ball, frequently assisting his team in the middle overs by taking wickets and restricting the flow of runs. Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a right-knee injury and that is surely to hurt Team India badly due to his three-dimensional play (fielding, batting and bowling).

Bumrah, on the other hand, was left out the Asia Cup squad due to an injury. He has established himself as an essential component of India's bowling attack in all three formats of the game since making his international debut in 2016. The absence of Bumrah has also been a major setback for Team India in the Asia Cup because he is one of the greatest bowlers in the T20Is with his dual ability to take wickets early in an innings and restrict opposition in the final few overs. Bumrah's presence would have comforted the Indian team on Sunday when they needed to defend 7 runs off the last over against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2022

As far as India's Asia Cup campaign is concerned, the Men in Blue lost their first game of the ongoing tournament to Pakistan on Sunday. India have struggled to contain the opposition in the death overs with the likes of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh leaking runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar having an off day against Pakistan hurted India badly as it greatly reduced Men in Blue's chances of winning the match. Bhuvi conceded 19 runs off the 19th over which gave Arshdeep as target of only 7 runs to defend in the final over.

India had qualified for the Super 4 stage after beating Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage. India will next be seen in action against Sri Lanka on September 6 before locking horns against Afghanistan on August 8.

Image: BCCI