Asia Cup 2022: Indian Players Including Virat And Rohit Enjoy Time Off At UAE Beach; WATCH

Team India comfortably cruised through the league stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after registering wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A. The defending started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets. In the second match against Hong Kong, the men in blue came out winners by 40 runs. With just two days left before the first match of the super 4 stages, Team India players decided to take some time off cricket and chill.

Asia Cup 2022: Team India players enjoy water sports

The BCCI social media team posted a video where players are seen having a bonding session by heading off to the beach. In the video, Deepak Hooda, Arshdep Singh, Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Bishnoi can be trying to enjoy Standup paddleboarding, while Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav spent time on the boat. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya used peddling boats to spend time on the water.

Team India's current and former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried their hand at Kayaking. Besides boating activities, Indian players also enjoyed playing beach volleyball. Yuzvendra Chahal can be heard saying that it was coach Rahul Dravid's idea to have a fun activity during the off day from training. He further said that such kind of activities only strengthens team bonding.

Recap of India vs Hing Kong match

India batting first started well with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma putting up 38 runs for the opening wicket. Ayush Sharma gave Hong Kong a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul failed to convert the start into a big score getting out for 36 runs. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav took control of the match putting up 98 runs on third wicket partnership. India finished their innings at 192/2 with Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 68 runs off 26 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs of 31 balls.

Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar took one wicket each for Hong Kong in the first innings. Chasing 193 runs for victory, India pacer Arshdeep Singh provided the team with the first breakthrough, before Ravindra Jadeja's direct hit dismissed captain Nixakat Khan. Jadeja dismissed dangerous-looking Babar Hayat to turn the match in India's favour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan also had one wicket to their name as Hong Kong finished their innings at 152/2 India won the match by 40 runs