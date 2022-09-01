Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets After IND Vs HKG

Team India cemented their top position in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A points table with a win over Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday. The win also meant that Rohit Sharma-led side became the second team in the Asia Cup 2022 competition to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Earlier, Afghanistan's stunning victory over Bangladesh made them the first team to book their place in the Super 4 stage. Among the teams that are left to ensure qualification, Pakistan is the favourite to beat Hong Kong in Group A and join India in the final four. Meanwhile only one among Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in Group B will make it to the next round.

Here's a look at the Asia Cup 2022 Points Table after the completion of the India vs Hong Kong match.

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table

Group A

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points India 2 2 0 1.096 4 Pakistan 1 0 1 -0.175 0 Hong Kong 1 0 1 -2.000 0

Group B

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points Afghanistan 2 2 0 2.467 4 Bangladesh 1 0 1 -0.731 0 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 -5.176 0

Asia Cup 2022 top scorers

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament following his half-century against Hong Kong. In two matches, the former India skipper has 94 runs. Suryakumar Yadav is next on the list with 86 runs after scoring an unbeaten half-century against Hong Kong. The third highest leading run-getter is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai who has scored a total of 60 runs in two matches. Zazai's teammates Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz complete the top five list.

Players Teams Matches Runs Virat Kohli India 2 94 Suryakumar Yadav india 2 86 Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 2 60 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 2 57 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 2 51

Asia Cup 2022 most wickets

Coming to leading wicket-takers in the tournament Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 5 wickets to his name so far. India's Buvneshwar Kumar also has 5 wickets but is currently second on the list. Hardik Pandya with 3 wickets against Pakistan takes third place, while the fourth place goes to Mohammad Nawaz. Afghanistan's leading spinner Rashid Khan has had a quiet tournament so far but his three wickets keep him in top five.