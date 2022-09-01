Last Updated:

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets After IND Vs HKG

Here's a look at the updated Asia Cup 2022 Points Table following India's 40 runs victory over Hong Kong in the final Group A match on Wednesday.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Asia Cup 2022 points table

Image: @ACCMedia1/Twitter


Team India cemented their top position in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A points table with a win over Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday. The win also meant that Rohit Sharma-led side became the second team in the Asia Cup 2022 competition to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Earlier, Afghanistan's stunning victory over Bangladesh made them the first team to book their place in the Super 4 stage. Among the teams that are left to ensure qualification, Pakistan is the favourite to beat Hong Kong in Group A and join India in the final four. Meanwhile only one among Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in Group B will make it to the next round.

Here's a look at the Asia Cup 2022 Points Table after the completion of the India vs Hong Kong match.

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table

Group A

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points
India 2 2 0 1.096 4
Pakistan 1 0 1 -0.175 0
Hong Kong 1 0 1 -2.000 0

Group B

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points
Afghanistan 2 2 0 2.467 4
Bangladesh 1 0 1 -0.731 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 -5.176 0

Asia Cup 2022 top scorers 

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament following his half-century against Hong Kong. In two matches, the former India skipper has 94 runs. Suryakumar Yadav is next on the list with 86 runs after scoring an unbeaten half-century against Hong Kong. The third highest leading run-getter is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai who has scored a total of 60 runs in two matches.  Zazai's teammates Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz complete the top five list.

READ | Asia Cup 2022: What is the Super 4 round? Schedule, format explained
Players Teams Matches Runs
Virat Kohli  India 2 94
Suryakumar Yadav india 2 86
Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 2 60
Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 2 57
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 2 51

Asia Cup 2022 most wickets

Coming to leading wicket-takers in the tournament Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 5 wickets to his name so far. India's Buvneshwar Kumar also has 5 wickets but is currently second on the list. Hardik Pandya with 3 wickets against Pakistan takes third place, while the fourth place goes to Mohammad Nawaz. Afghanistan's leading spinner Rashid Khan has had a quiet tournament so far but his three wickets keep him in top five.

READ | 'King is back': Fans over the moon as Virat Kohli roars back to form with 59* in Asia Cup
Players Teams  Matches Wickets
Mujeeb Ur Rahman  Afghanistan 2 5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 2 5
Hardik Pandya India 1 3
Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan 1 3
Rashid Khan  Afghanistan 2 3
READ | Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav hits 26-ball 68 to propel India to a total of 192/2 against Hong Kong
READ | Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma becomes first batter in history to achieve monumental feat in T20I cricket
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com