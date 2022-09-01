Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets After IND Vs HKG

Quick links:
Team India cemented their top position in the Asia Cup 2022 Group A points table with a win over Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday. The win also meant that Rohit Sharma-led side became the second team in the Asia Cup 2022 competition to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Earlier, Afghanistan's stunning victory over Bangladesh made them the first team to book their place in the Super 4 stage. Among the teams that are left to ensure qualification, Pakistan is the favourite to beat Hong Kong in Group A and join India in the final four. Meanwhile only one among Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in Group B will make it to the next round.
Here's a look at the Asia Cup 2022 Points Table after the completion of the India vs Hong Kong match.
Group A
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NRR
|Points
|India
|2
|2
|0
|1.096
|4
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|-0.175
|0
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|-2.000
|0
Group B
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NRR
|Points
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|2.467
|4
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|-0.731
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|-5.176
|0
Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament following his half-century against Hong Kong. In two matches, the former India skipper has 94 runs. Suryakumar Yadav is next on the list with 86 runs after scoring an unbeaten half-century against Hong Kong. The third highest leading run-getter is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai who has scored a total of 60 runs in two matches. Zazai's teammates Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz complete the top five list.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2
|94
|Suryakumar Yadav
|india
|2
|86
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Afghanistan
|2
|60
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|2
|57
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|2
|51
Coming to leading wicket-takers in the tournament Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 5 wickets to his name so far. India's Buvneshwar Kumar also has 5 wickets but is currently second on the list. Hardik Pandya with 3 wickets against Pakistan takes third place, while the fourth place goes to Mohammad Nawaz. Afghanistan's leading spinner Rashid Khan has had a quiet tournament so far but his three wickets keep him in top five.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|2
|5
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|2
|5
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|1
|3
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Pakistan
|1
|3
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|2
|3