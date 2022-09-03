Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Top Scorers, Most Wickets As Group Stage Ends

The group stage of Asia Cup 2022 came to a close on Friday night, following the conclusion of Pakistan vs Hong Kong Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan became the last team to secure their place in the Super 4 stage with a win over Hong Kong and joined India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, who have already qualified. The Hong Kong side was trounced by a mammoth margin of 155 runs, as they were bowled out on the total team score of 38 while chasing the target of 194 runs set by Pakistan.

While the Super 4 stage begins with Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match on Saturday, Pakistan earned qualification on the final day. Afghanistan was the first team from Group B to earn qualification after twin wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while India earned qualification after wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Here’s a look at the group stage points table, top scorers, and top wicket takers of the tournament so far.

Asia Cup 2022: Team Standings

Group A standings-

Team Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points India 2 2 0 +1.096 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 +3.811 2 Hong Kong 2 0 2 -4.875 0

Group B standings-

Team Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points Afghanistan 2 2 0 +2.467 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 -2.233 2 Bangladesh 2 0 2 -0.576 0

Asia Cup 2022: Top scorers

Pakistan opener hit an unbeaten knock of 78 runs against Hong Kong and surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli in the top scorers' list of Asia Cup 2022. While Rizwan has hit runs at a strike rate of 122.22, Kohli has scored 94 runs in two games so far at a strike rate of 120.51. On the other hand, batting at a stellar strike rate of 195.45, India's Suryakumar Yadav sits third in the list of top scorers.

Player Matches Runs Best Knock Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2 121 78* Virat Kohli (IND) 2 94 59* Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 2 86 68* Mosaddek Hossain (BAN) 2 72 48* Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 2 63 53

Asia Cup 2022: Most Wickets

Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan bowl out Hong Kong with a three-wicket haul and reached the top of the list of top wicket-takers in Asia Cup 2022. He is followed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands third in the list with a four-wicket haul to his credit.