Asia Cup 2022 Prize Money: How Much Do Winners & Runners-up Make? All You Need To Know

The Asia Cup 2022 tournament concluded on Sunday night, with the hosts Sri Lanka claiming a 23-run victory to defeat Pakistan in the summit clash. Sri Lanka was the official host of the tournament, which was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the economical crisis in the island nation. The hosts entered the tournament as underdogs but shattered everyone’s expectations to win their record 6th Asia Cup title.

Here's how much money Sri Lanka earned after winning Asia Cup 2022

Courtesy of the title triumph, Sri Lanka is set to receive an approx amount of INR 1,59,53,000 as prize money. At the same time, the runners-up Pakistan will receive an amount of INR 79,66,000. Interestingly, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan defeated India and Afghanistan in back-to-back games during the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. India was seen as the favourite to win the trophy, while Afghanistan had one of the best bowling lineups in the tournament.

Sri Lanka's journey leading up to Asia Cup 2022 title win

The Asia Cup 2022 title win certainly comes as a morale booster for the Lankan cricket fans, who are currently going through their worst economic and food crisis. At the same time, this also comes as the first big title win for the team in many years. The Lankan side last won the coveted Asia Cup trophy in 2014, after defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

While every other team in the Asia Cup 2022 featured a no. of superstars and known names in the game, the Lankan side consisted of lesser-known players, alongside a whole bunch of debutants. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka used different team combinations throughout the tournament, leading up to their title win. The title win on Sunday will provide Sri Lanka with a much-needed boost ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Sri Lanka competes in the qualifiers for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

While the T20 World Cup begins in Australia on October 22, Sri Lanka is yet to qualify for the prestigious quadrennial tournament. The team will compete in the World Cup qualifiers, starting from October 16, in a bid to qualify for the group stage. Sri Lanka will face Namibia, UAE and Netherlands during the World Cup qualifiers.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka currently sits eighth in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, sandwiched between West Indies and Bangladesh. The Lankan side has 234 points to their credit, while West Indies and Bangladesh have 241 and 223 points respectively. The T20I Team Rankings are currently led by India, who exited Asia Cup 2022 from the Super 4 stage.