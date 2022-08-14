Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Who Will Join India In Group A? Schedule, Dates, Venue, And More

The United Arab Emirates will be playing host to the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament which is set to begin on August 27. A total of six teams will be competing against each other to be Asia's best. Defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are so far the confirmed teams for Asia Cup 2022, while one remaining slot will go to the qualifiers.

While Group B already has three teams, Group A has India and Pakistan as the two confirmed teams, and the third team will be confirmed at the end of the qualifiers. While India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 28, here take a look at the Asia Cup Qualifiers schedule and other details.

Where will the matches of the Asia Cup qualifiers take place?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers will be held from August 20 to August 24 and all matches will be held at the Al-Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Which teams will be playing Asia Cup qualifiers?

Four teams will be part of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers. Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, and Kuwait will compete for the remaining spot. The winners of this tournament will then join India and Pakistan in Group A.

Oman 🇴🇲 is set to host Asia Cup 🏆 2022 Qualifiers from 20th August to 24th August with the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore competing for the sixth spot amongst test playing nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #Qualifiers #Oman pic.twitter.com/3HXdHgTd4p — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 10, 2022

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers format

The qualifiers will be played in the round-robin format, with each team playing three matches overall to battle for the top spot.

Asia Cup Qualifiers schedule

August 20: Singapore vs Hong Kong

Time: 7:30 pm IST

August 21: United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait

Time: 7:30 pm IST

August 22: United Arab Emirates vs Singapore

Time: 7:30 pm IST

August 23: Kuwait vs Hong Kong

Time: 7:30 pm IST

August 24: Singapore vs Kuwait

Time: 5:30 pm IST

August 24: Hong Kong vs the United Arab Emirates

Time: 9:30 pm IST

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers live telecast details

Cricket fans who want to watch the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers can catch all the action on the Star Sports network in India

Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers live streaming details

For Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers live streaming, fans can go to Disney + Hotstar to catch ball-by-ball action.