Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Rides Scooter Around Dubai Ground, Video Goes Viral; WATCH

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday was seen enjoying a kick scooter ride at the ICC Academy in Dubai, where his team is preparing for the 2022 Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter, where Rohit can be seen riding a kick scooter after the end of Team India's practice session. The post has garnered more than 3,29,000 views since being uploaded late last night.

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit rides kick scooter

"Vroooming into the end of practice session - Captain @ImRo45 style. #TeamIndia #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup," BCCI wrote in its tweet.

This is Rohit's first major assignment with the Indian team since taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Rohit was the stand-in captain during the last edition of the Asia Cup, which he helped India win for a record seventh time. A lot of expectations are riding on Rohit to bring the continental cup back home to India, where it has been for the past several years.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. The tournament was originally planned to be held in Sri Lanka but was eventually moved out due to the political and economic crisis in the country. India are slated to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong are the other teams who will feature in the tournament.

India will be without their key T20 bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. The duo has been ruled out of the six-team tournament due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid is also expected to miss at least the first match as he is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has been named the interim coach of the team.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

