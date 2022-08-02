Asia Cup 2022 Schedule Announced, India Vs Pakistan On August 28; Check Full Schedule

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 has been officially announced by Jay Shah, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Shah took to his official Twitter handle to post the full schedule of the tournament, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. The tournament will begin with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, followed by a high-profile clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match on August 28

The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. India are the defending champions and will enter the 2022 edition of the competition as favourites.

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

Image: ACC/Twitter