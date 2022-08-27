The Asia Cup 2022 gets underway on Saturday, August 27 with Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the opening match. The contest is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 7: 30 PM IST. The Asia Cup 2022 originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the trouble in the island nation. Sri Lanka is in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh and will hope to get the tournament started with a victory. Here, take a look at SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing XI news, and other details.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa,Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nabi,Dasun Shanaka ,Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan fantasy tips

Pathum Nissanka:

Pathum Nissanka will be looking to provide a solid start at the top of the order as he enjoys playing in this format of the game. A good knock in the first match will set the tone for the rest of the tournament

Bhanuka Rajapaksa:

Rajapaksa is a very destructive batsman and also the player to watch out for in this tournament. He showed his capabilities during IPL 2022 and will want to be amongst the top scorers before the T20 World Cup.

Wanindu Hasaranga:

Hasaranga needs no introduction as he is a force to reckon with in the T20I format. Not only will he be key to Sri Lanka getting wickets in middle overs but his contribution with the bat will also be equally important.

Mohammad Nabi:

The legendary Afghanistan cricketer will look to lead the team from the front and take them to the final. He has played 96 T20Is and has a chance to play his 100th game in this tournament. His contribution with bat and ball will be important

Rashid Khan

The leg spinner brings the same skill set as Hasaranaga but he has slightly more experience in this format compared to the Sri Lankan. Besides his wicket-taking skills, Khan has also used batting skills to good effect.

Dasun Shanaka

The all-rounder's form in the T20I has been excellent this year. He recently won the match for Sri Lanka against Australia making unbeaten 54 runs off 25 balls. Shanaka's death-overs fireworks will be needed by his team throughout the tournament.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

Sri Lanka probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana.

Afghanistan Probabale XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq.