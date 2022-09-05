India and Pakistan on Sunday played the second game of the Super 4 stage at the ongoing Asia Cup, in which the Men in Blue lost by 5 wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan squared off against one another in the first game of the Super 4 stage, where the island nation handed a 4-wicket defeat to the Mohammad Nabi-led side. Let's take a look at the current standings, top scorers, and highest wicket-takers after the first two games of the Super 4 stage.

Asia Cup 2022: Super 4 points table

Sri Lanka are currently on top of the Super 4 points table courtesy of their superior net run rate to Pakistan. Sri Lanka occupied the top spot after defeating Afghanistan in their first Super 4 match on Saturday. Pakistan also have two points to their name but are placed second due to their net run rate. Meanwhile, Team India is in third place with Afghanistan completing the table.

Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.589 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.126 India 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.126 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.589

Asia Cup 2022: Who has scored the most runs?

Pakistan's opener Mohammad Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament followed by India's Virat Kohli, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, India's Suryakumar Yadav, and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. Rizwan has scored 192 runs in three matches at an average of 96 and with a strike rate of 128. He also has two half-centuries to his name.

Player Team Mat Inn NO Runs Ave S/R 100 50 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 3 3 1 192 96.00 128.00 0 2 Virat Kohli India 3 3 1 154 77.00 126.22 0 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 3 3 0 135 45.00 166.66 0 1 Suryakumar Yadav India 3 3 1 99 49.50 183.33 0 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 3 3 0 98 32.66 163.33 0 1

Asia Cup 2022: Most wickets

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is on top of the table when it comes to picking the most number of wickets at the ongoing Asia Cup. Nawaz has picked 7 wickets in three matches at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 6.51. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Naseem Shah are the other players in the top five of the list.

Player Team Mat Inn Wkts Ave Econ Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan 3 3 7 9.00 6.51 Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan 3 3 7 10.00 5.83 Shadab Khan Pakistan 3 3 6 9.66 5.43 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 3 3 6 13.50 7.36 Naseem Shah Pakistan 3 3 5 15.80 7.90

