Image: AP/BCCI
India and Pakistan on Sunday played the second game of the Super 4 stage at the ongoing Asia Cup, in which the Men in Blue lost by 5 wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan squared off against one another in the first game of the Super 4 stage, where the island nation handed a 4-wicket defeat to the Mohammad Nabi-led side. Let's take a look at the current standings, top scorers, and highest wicket-takers after the first two games of the Super 4 stage.
Sri Lanka are currently on top of the Super 4 points table courtesy of their superior net run rate to Pakistan. Sri Lanka occupied the top spot after defeating Afghanistan in their first Super 4 match on Saturday. Pakistan also have two points to their name but are placed second due to their net run rate. Meanwhile, Team India is in third place with Afghanistan completing the table.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.589
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.126
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.126
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.589
Pakistan's opener Mohammad Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament followed by India's Virat Kohli, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, India's Suryakumar Yadav, and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. Rizwan has scored 192 runs in three matches at an average of 96 and with a strike rate of 128. He also has two half-centuries to his name.
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|Ave
|S/R
|100
|50
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|3
|3
|1
|192
|96.00
|128.00
|0
|2
|Virat Kohli
|India
|3
|3
|1
|154
|77.00
|126.22
|0
|2
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|3
|3
|0
|135
|45.00
|166.66
|0
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|3
|3
|1
|99
|49.50
|183.33
|0
|1
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|98
|32.66
|163.33
|0
|1
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is on top of the table when it comes to picking the most number of wickets at the ongoing Asia Cup. Nawaz has picked 7 wickets in three matches at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 6.51. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Naseem Shah are the other players in the top five of the list.
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inn
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Pakistan
|3
|3
|7
|9.00
|6.51
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|3
|3
|7
|10.00
|5.83
|Shadab Khan
|Pakistan
|3
|3
|6
|9.66
|5.43
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|3
|3
|6
|13.50
|7.36
|Naseem Shah
|Pakistan
|3
|3
|5
|15.80
|7.90
Image: ACC