Last Updated:

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Team Standings And Top Scorers After AFG Vs PAK

After the Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash, here is a look at the updated Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table, the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-takers.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Asia Cup 2022 points table: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Image: Twitter@PCB


Pakistan registered a nail-biting one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to confirm their place in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The result meant that both India and Afghanistan are out of the reckoning for the final as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash. After the Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash, here is a look at the updated Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table, the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-takers.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table

Teams

 Matches Wins Losses Points NRR

Sri Lanka

 2 2 0 4

+0.351

Pakistan

 2 2 0 4

+0.241

India 

 2 0 2 0

-0.125

Afghanistan

 2 0 2 0

-0.452

Asia Cup 2022 top run-scorers

Players

 Team Runs

Mohammad Rizwan

 Pakistan 212

Kusal Mendis

 Sri Lanka 155
Virat Kohli India

154

Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan

 152

Rohit Sharma

 India 133

Asia Cup 2022 top wicket-takers

Players

Team

Wickets

 

Mohammad Nawaz

 Pakistan 8

Mujeeb ur Rehman

 Afghanistan 7
Shadab Khan

Pakistan

 7

Dilshan Madhushanka

 Sri Lanka 6

Rashid Khan/Naseem Khan

 Afghanistan/Pakistan 6

Afghanistan vs Pakistan recap

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs.

READ | Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli posts cryptic Instagram story ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match

Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two. Below is a brief summary of the scores and stats of both sides in the match:

READ | 'That's why Dinesh Karthik is out': Rohit Sharma singles out reason behind not playing DK against Pakistan and SL

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 129 for 6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35; Haris Rauf 2/26).

Pakistan: 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs (Shadab Khan 36, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/31, Fareed Ahmad 3/31, Rashid Khan 2/25).

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | India vs Pakistan: What records did Virat Kohli break during Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash?
READ | Wasim Jaffer poses difficult question for Team India after Asia Cup 2022 loss to Sri Lanka
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com