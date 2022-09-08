Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Team Standings And Top Scorers After AFG Vs PAK

Quick links:
Pakistan registered a nail-biting one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to confirm their place in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The result meant that both India and Afghanistan are out of the reckoning for the final as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash. After the Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash, here is a look at the updated Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table, the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-takers.
|
Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|NRR
|
Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
+0.351
|
Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
+0.241
|
India
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
-0.125
|
Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
-0.452
|
Players
|Team
|Runs
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|212
|
Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|155
|Virat Kohli
|India
|
154
|
Rahmatullah Gurbaz
|
Afghanistan
|152
|
Rohit Sharma
|India
|133
|
Players
|
Team
|
Wickets
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|Pakistan
|8
|
Mujeeb ur Rehman
|Afghanistan
|7
|Shadab Khan
|
Pakistan
|7
|
Dilshan Madhushanka
|Sri Lanka
|6
|
Rashid Khan/Naseem Khan
|Afghanistan/Pakistan
|6
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs.
Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two. Below is a brief summary of the scores and stats of both sides in the match:
Brief scores: Afghanistan: 129 for 6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35; Haris Rauf 2/26).
Pakistan: 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs (Shadab Khan 36, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/31, Fareed Ahmad 3/31, Rashid Khan 2/25).
