Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Team Standings And Top Scorers After AFG Vs PAK

Pakistan registered a nail-biting one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to confirm their place in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday. The result meant that both India and Afghanistan are out of the reckoning for the final as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash. After the Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash, here is a look at the updated Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table, the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-takers.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 +0.351 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 +0.241 India 2 0 2 0 -0.125 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -0.452

Asia Cup 2022 top run-scorers

Players Team Runs Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 212 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 155 Virat Kohli India 154 Rahmatullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 152 Rohit Sharma India 133

Asia Cup 2022 top wicket-takers

Players Team Wickets Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan 8 Mujeeb ur Rehman Afghanistan 7 Shadab Khan Pakistan 7 Dilshan Madhushanka Sri Lanka 6 Rashid Khan/Naseem Khan Afghanistan/Pakistan 6

Afghanistan vs Pakistan recap

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs.

Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two. Below is a brief summary of the scores and stats of both sides in the match:

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 129 for 6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35; Haris Rauf 2/26).

Pakistan: 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs (Shadab Khan 36, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/31, Fareed Ahmad 3/31, Rashid Khan 2/25).

