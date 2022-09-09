Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets, Standings After IND Vs AFG

India defeated Afghanistan in their final game of the ongoing Asia Cup on Thursday. The Men in Blue beat Afghanistan by a whopping margin of 101 runs. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 212 runs in 20 overs for the loss of just two wickets. Virat Kohli scored his first T20I century in the game, reaching the three-digit mark after a gap of 1021 days and 83 innings. Indian bowlers then demolished the Afghan batting lineup, restricting them to 111/8 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked a five-wicket haul to help India win the match by a huge margin.

Asia Cup 2022: Super 4 points table

Sri Lanka are currently at the top of the Super 4 points table with four points in two matches. The island nation won both its games in the final four stage of the competition. Pakistan are in second place with four points in two matches. Pakistan has also won both its matches in the Super 4 stage.

Team M W L PTS NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 0.351 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.241 India 3 1 2 2 1.607 Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 -2.006

Asia Cup 2022: Who has the most runs?

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 276 runs in five matches. Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan on Thursday. Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan is in the second position with 212 runs in four matches.

Player Team Matches Runs Virat Kohli India 5 276 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 4 212 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 5 196 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 4 155 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 5 152

Asia Cup 2022: Most wickets

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is so far the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets in five matches. Bhuvneshwar picked a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan on Thursday. Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is the second-highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets in four matches.

Player Team Matches Wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 5 11 Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan 4 8 Shadab Khan Pakistan 4 7 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 5 7 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka 4 6

Image: BCCI/Twitter