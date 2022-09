Following the conclusion of the group stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Friday night, the Super 4 stage of the tournament is all set to begin on September 3. The Pakistan cricket team became the last team to qualify for the last four stage of Asia Cup 2022 after picking up a massive 155 runs win against Hong Kong on Friday. With the win, Pakistan joined India from Group A to qualify for the Super 4.

India earlier earned qualification after defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in their campaign opener last Sunday, followed by a 40-run win against Hong Kong on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Afghanistan was the first team to secure their place in the Super 4 stage after winning consecutive Group B matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. On the other hand, Sri Lanka reached the last four stage after picking up a thrilling two wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage: Fixtures, date, time, and venues

Match 1, September 3: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, September 4: India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, September 6: Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, September 8: India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, September 9: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

September 11: Asia Cup 2022 Final, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage: Full squads of qualified teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.