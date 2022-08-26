Quick links:
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 27. The 31-year-old has a chance to surpass Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the world's no. 1 T20I batsman. Yadav is currently the second-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, just 13 points behind Azam. Yadav achieved the second position in the rankings during the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies earlier this month.
When Yadav will take the field for India on Sunday, he will have an opportunity to overtake Babar Azam in the rankings. The Pakistan captain, on the other hand, will also have a chance to maintain his lead over Yadav in the ICC T20I batting charts if he scores more than the Indian batter, and that too with a better strike rate. Pakistan will also have to win the game against India in order for Azam to stay at the top because match results and players' impact are also counted in T20I rankings.
Yadav recently became the fifth Indian batter after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Harmanpreet Kaur to score a T20I century. Yadav achieved the feat during the three-match T20I series against England in July. He scored his maiden T20I century in a losing cause in the third game.
Meanwhile, other players from the Indian team will also have their eyes set on several milestones. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, and Ravindra Jadeja are the Indian players who will be eyeing records in the upcoming Asia Cup.
