Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to take part in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 27. The 31-year-old has a chance to surpass Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the world's no. 1 T20I batsman. Yadav is currently the second-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, just 13 points behind Azam. Yadav achieved the second position in the rankings during the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies earlier this month.

When Yadav will take the field for India on Sunday, he will have an opportunity to overtake Babar Azam in the rankings. The Pakistan captain, on the other hand, will also have a chance to maintain his lead over Yadav in the ICC T20I batting charts if he scores more than the Indian batter, and that too with a better strike rate. Pakistan will also have to win the game against India in order for Azam to stay at the top because match results and players' impact are also counted in T20I rankings.

Yadav recently became the fifth Indian batter after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Harmanpreet Kaur to score a T20I century. Yadav achieved the feat during the three-match T20I series against England in July. He scored his maiden T20I century in a losing cause in the third game.

Asia Cup 2022: Records preview

Meanwhile, other players from the Indian team will also have their eyes set on several milestones. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, and Ravindra Jadeja are the Indian players who will be eyeing records in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma needs 11 runs to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He will surpass New Zealand's Martin Guptill as the leading run-scorer in T20Is if he scores 11 more runs in the Asia Cup. Rohit currently has 3487 runs to his name compared to Guptill's 3497 runs.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is 117 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20 Internationals. He has 883 runs from 54 matches.

Indian opener KL Rahul is 169 runs away from reaching the 2000-run milestone in international T20 cricket. Rahul is the vice-captain of the side with Rohit as his captain.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is 166 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20 Internationals. Hardik has scored 834 runs in 67 matches.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is 154 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20s. He will become the 7th Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Shikhar Dhawan to reach the milestone.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is 1 wicket away from becoming the leading wicket-taker for India in the Asia Cup. He currently as 22 scalps in the Asia Cup, which is equal to former cricketer Irfan Pathan's record.

Image: AP