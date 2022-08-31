Last Updated:

Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Hits 26-ball 68 To Propel India To A Total Of 192/2 Against Hong Kong

Sent into bat by Hong Kong, India's Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) were the team's main contributors.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Image: BCCI


India scored 192 for two against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.

India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets.

Brief scores: India: 192/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out). 

Image: BCCI

