Asia Cup 2022: Team India History, Key Stats, Overall Wins, Head-to-head, Top Players

The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup has been announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. Let's take a look at Team India's history and key stats at Asia Cup over years.

Asia Cup: Top players for India

Year Most Runs Most Wickets 1984 Surinder Khanna Ravi Shastri 1988 Navjot Singh Sidhu Arshad Ayub 1990 Navjot Singh Sidhu Kapil Dev 1995 Sachin Tendulkar Anil Kumble 1997 Mohammed Azharuddin Venkatesh Prasad 2000 Sourav Ganguly Ajit Agarkar 2004 Sachin Tendulkar Irfan Pathan 2008 Suresh Raina RP Singh 2010 Gautam Gambhir Praveen Kumar 2012 Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin 2014 Shikhar Dhawan Ravichandran Ashwin 2016 Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya 2018 Shikhar Dhawan Kuldeep Yadav

Asia Cup: India's H2H record

Team (Against) Played Won Lost Tie/NR Win% Bangladesh 14 13 1 0 92.85 Sri Lanka 20 10 10 0 50.00 Pakistan 14 8 5 0 57.14 Afghanistan 2 1 0 1 50.00 Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 100.00 UAE 2 2 0 0 100.00

Asia Cup: Results

India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the competition a whopping seven times. Sri Lanka is the second most successful team with five titles, followed by Pakistan, which has won the competition two times. India is the only side that has won the Asia Cup in both formats - ODI and T20I. India is currently the defending champion courtesy of a win in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was held in 2018.

Year Format Winner Runner-up 1984 ODI India Sri Lanka 1986 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan 1988 ODI India Sri Lanka 1990 ODI India Sri Lanka 1995 ODI India Sri Lanka 1997 ODI Sri Lanka India 2000 ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka 2004 ODI Sri Lanka India 2008 ODI Sri Lanka India 2010 ODI India Sri Lanka 2012 ODI Pakistan Bangladesh 2014 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan 2016 T20I India Bangladesh 2018 ODI India Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

Image: ACC