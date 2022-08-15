Last Updated:

Asia Cup 2022: Team India History, Key Stats, Overall Wins, Head-to-head, Top Players

India is currently the defending champions courtesy of a win in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was held in 2018. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Asia Cup 2022, Asia Cup, Team India, India at Asia Cup, India Asia Cup stats, Asia Cup schedule, Asia Cup India's stats, India's head-to-head record

Image: ACC


The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup has been announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. Let's take a look at Team India's history and key stats at Asia Cup over years.

Asia Cup: Top players for India

Year Most Runs Most Wickets
1984 Surinder Khanna Ravi Shastri
1988 Navjot Singh Sidhu Arshad Ayub
1990 Navjot Singh Sidhu Kapil Dev
1995 Sachin Tendulkar Anil Kumble
1997 Mohammed Azharuddin Venkatesh Prasad
2000 Sourav Ganguly Ajit Agarkar
2004 Sachin Tendulkar Irfan Pathan
2008 Suresh Raina RP Singh
2010 Gautam Gambhir Praveen Kumar
2012 Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin
2014 Shikhar Dhawan Ravichandran Ashwin
2016 Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
2018 Shikhar Dhawan Kuldeep Yadav

Asia Cup: India's H2H record

Team (Against) Played Won Lost Tie/NR Win%
Bangladesh 14 13 1 0 92.85
Sri Lanka 20 10 10 0 50.00
Pakistan 14 8 5 0 57.14
Afghanistan 2 1 0 1 50.00
Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 100.00
UAE 2 2 0 0 100.00

Asia Cup: Results

India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the competition a whopping seven times. Sri Lanka is the second most successful team with five titles, followed by Pakistan, which has won the competition two times. India is the only side that has won the Asia Cup in both formats - ODI and T20I. India is currently the defending champion courtesy of a win in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was held in 2018. 

Year Format Winner Runner-up
1984 ODI India Sri Lanka
1986 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan
1988 ODI India Sri Lanka
1990 ODI India Sri Lanka
1995 ODI India Sri Lanka
1997 ODI Sri Lanka India
2000 ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka
2004 ODI Sri Lanka India 
2008 ODI Sri Lanka India
2010 ODI India Sri Lanka
2012 ODI Pakistan Bangladesh
2014 ODI Sri Lanka Pakistan
2016 T20I India Bangladesh
2018 ODI India Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27
2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28
3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30
4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31
5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1
6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2
7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3
8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4
9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6
10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7
11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8
12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9
13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

READ | Virat Kohli begins preparations for Asia Cup 2022; shares pic from first day of practice

 

Image: ACC

READ | India vs Pakistan: Detailed analysis of their previous encounters in Asia Cup thus far
READ | Asia Cup 2022: Aussie legend Ricky Ponting predicts winner of India vs Pakistan clash
READ | Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Who will join India in Group A? Schedule, dates, venue, and more
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com