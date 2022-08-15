Asia Cup 2022: Team India History, Key Stats, Overall Wins, Head-to-head, Top Players

Quick links:
The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup has been announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was originally slated to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, it has been moved to the UAE. Let's take a look at Team India's history and key stats at Asia Cup over years.
|Year
|Most Runs
|Most Wickets
|1984
|Surinder Khanna
|Ravi Shastri
|1988
|Navjot Singh Sidhu
|Arshad Ayub
|1990
|Navjot Singh Sidhu
|Kapil Dev
|1995
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Anil Kumble
|1997
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|Venkatesh Prasad
|2000
|Sourav Ganguly
|Ajit Agarkar
|2004
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Irfan Pathan
|2008
|Suresh Raina
|RP Singh
|2010
|Gautam Gambhir
|Praveen Kumar
|2012
|Virat Kohli
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2014
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|Hardik Pandya
|2018
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Team (Against)
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie/NR
|Win%
|Bangladesh
|14
|13
|1
|0
|92.85
|Sri Lanka
|20
|10
|10
|0
|50.00
|Pakistan
|14
|8
|5
|0
|57.14
|Afghanistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|50.00
|Hong Kong
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|UAE
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the competition a whopping seven times. Sri Lanka is the second most successful team with five titles, followed by Pakistan, which has won the competition two times. India is the only side that has won the Asia Cup in both formats - ODI and T20I. India is currently the defending champion courtesy of a win in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was held in 2018.
|Year
|Format
|Winner
|Runner-up
|1984
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1986
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|1988
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1990
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1995
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1997
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2000
|ODI
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|2004
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2008
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2010
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2012
|ODI
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|2014
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2016
|T20I
|India
|Bangladesh
|2018
|ODI
|India
|Bangladesh
1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27
2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28
3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30
4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31
5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1
6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2
7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3
8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4
9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6
10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7
11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8
12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9
13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11
