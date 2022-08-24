Asia Cup 2022: Tournament History, Winners, Full Schedule, Squads, Dates, Timings, & More

The cricketing world is currently gearing up for the Asia Cup 2022, which begins in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. The six-team tournament will be played in the T20 format and will serve as a preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, later this year in October. The Men in Blue will head into the tournament as the defending champions, looking to win their record eighth title this year.

Asia Cup: Tournament history and winners in previous editions

The inaugural edition of the Asia Cup was held in 1984, where India clinched their maiden title under the captaincy of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Since then, India have proved to be the most successful side in the tournament, with a total of seven titles to their name. Alongside the 1984 edition, the Men in Blue have emerged as the winners of Asia Cup in 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018.

Sri Lanka are the second most successful team with titles in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. On the other hand, India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan have won the tournament twice in 2000 and 2012. In the meantime, Bangladesh have finished as the runners-up of the Asia Cup in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in a double round-robin format and will be followed by the summit clash. A total of six teams will be locking horns in Asia Cup 2022 from August 27. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are set to be joined by the winner of the qualifying tournament.

Asia Cup 2022: Full squads for participating terms

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan; Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule, Dates & Timings