Virat Kohli is considered one of the greats in modern-day cricket thanks to bating exploits in all three formats of the game. Kohli has managed to score runs at an average of close to 50 in all three formats. Besides batting, the former India skipper has rolled his arm on quite a few occasions when being called upon. The 33-year-old had the ball in his hand on Wednesday when India faced Hong Kong in the Group A match of Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli bowls an over against Hong Kong

Having scored his 31st T20I half-century while batting, Virat Kohli was brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma in the 17th over of the Hong Kong innings. Kohli went wicketless in the only over he bowled during the match giving away just 6 runs in that over. Virat Kohli bowling in the international T20I match last happened during the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal match against West Indies in Mumbai. Overall, in 101 matches, Kohli has picked up 4 wickets, with his best figures of 1 for 13 coming against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 29, 2011.

IND vs HK: Virat Kohli thanks Hong Kong players for their heartwarming gesture

After showing positive signs with the bat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opening match, Virat Kohli gave his fans something to cheer about during the match against Hong Kong. The right-hander played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs in 44 balls. Following the completion of the match, the Hong Kong squad decided to gift Kohli a team shirt with a heart-touching message written over it.

The message on the jersey read “Virat, thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you! There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong Kong,”. Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to not only share the picture of the Hong Kong shirt but also to thank the team for their gesture. He wrote “Thank you Hong Kong cricket, this gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet,”

Speaking of the India vs Hong Kong match, the Men In Blue won their final Group A match courtesy of swashbuckling innings from Suryakumar Yadav. The innings from Yadav completely overshadowed Virat Kohli's knock after Hong Kong opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Suryakuumar's 26-ball 68 helped India post 192 for two on board. Hong Kong started well but their scoring rate dropped considerably after the Indian spinners made things difficult. Jadeja bowled a tidy spell wth 1/15 in 4 overs stopping Hong Kong's run chase. Babar Hayat was the top scorer for the team with 41 runs.