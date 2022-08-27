Asia Cup 2022: 'Virat Kohli Hungry To Win Matches For India', KL Rahul Backs Ex-captain

Team India opener KL Rahul has backed Virat Kohli to end his poor form and silence his critics. As India prepares to defend their Asia Cup crown, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli's form as well ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Not only has Kohli been struggling for form but has failed to register a century for the past three years.

KL Rahul on wanting to see former skipper in 'Virat Kohli form'

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28 with Men in Blue eyeing a winning start to the campaign. The last time both these teams faced each other was at the 2021 T20 World up with Pakistan handing 10 wicket loss to the Men in Blue. Ahead of the big clash against Pakistan, KL Rahul while speaking to the media in a press conference spoke about Virat Kohli's hunger to win matches for India.

Team India opener said, “He’s had a little bit of a break and he’s working on his game. The standards that he has set for himself, he has not been able to get but I am sure he is hungry as well to win matches for the country. That’s what he has done throughout his career his mindset is always to win matches for his country. It was the case when he was captain and it is the same now."

Virat Kohli's form has been the talk of the town for a while, but KL Rahul was quick to silence the doubters stating that “We don't really give much importance to comments. Everyone has their own opinion but it doesn't really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying on the outside." The opener also said that the team is eagerly wanting Virat to get back to the old form with the men in blue aiming to win their second T20 World Cup trophy. He said, "If a player is in that mindset I am sure good things will happen. We all eagerly want Virat to get back to the Virat Kohli form that everybody is talking about (but) we are not worried as the Indian team and I am sure he is not worried. We all want to get some game time. "

Cricket news: Has BCCI dropped hint about India's playing XI against Pakistan?

As India prepares to face Pakistan in their opening match on Sunday, August 28, BCCI on Friday posted a series of pictures from India's practice session dropping a hint about India's probable playing XI for the match against arch-rivals. Even though there is no confirmation regarding the final playing XI the order of the images sheds limelight on what the final XI could probably look like. India predicted playing XI vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.