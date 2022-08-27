Former India skipper Virat Kohli is all set to return to playing competitive cricket on Sunday. He is expected to feature in the playing XI for India during their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the 2022 Asia Cup. Kohli will also be eyeing a massive record when he takes the field against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The 33-year-old will play his 100th T20I match and will become the first Indian to do so in all three formats.

Earlier this year, Kohli played his 100th Test match and became the 12th Indian player to reach the landmark figure in red-ball cricket. Kohli has also featured in 262 ODI games for India. So far, the right-handed batter has played 99 T20Is and has scored 3308 runs at an average of 50.12 and with a strike rate of 137.66.

Kohli will also look to regain his form during the match against Pakistan. The Delhi-born cricketer has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. Kohli has not scored a century in any format of the game since reaching the three-digit mark in a pink ball Test match against Bangladesh in 2019. As a result of his declining form, Kohli's averages in all three formats have taken a significant hit.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. India are slated to face their biggest rival Pakistan on August 28. Both teams have reached the UAE, where they are preparing for the big-ticket clash at the ICC Academy. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong are the other teams that will feature in the tournament.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Image: BCCI