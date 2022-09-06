Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Instagram Story Ahead Of India Vs Sri Lanka Match

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match on Tuesday, September 6, Virat Kohli took to his official social media account and put up a cryptic story. The 33-year-old's latest remarks came after he told the media that after he dropped the Test captaincy, no one other than legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni messaged him. India is scheduled to face Sri Lanka in a must-win match in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli puts up cryptic Insta story

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli wrote, "Notice the people who are happy for your happiness, and sad for your sadness. They're the ones who deserve special places in your heart."

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, September 6.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India

Where to enjoy India vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.