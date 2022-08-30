Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in fine form for the country ever since he made a comeback from injury earlier this year. The 32-year-old played a crucial role with the ball when India locked horns against Pakistan in their Asia Cup encounter on Sunday. He picked up four wickets for 26 runs and also registered the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Pakistan in T20Is. Given his performance this year, it can be argued that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been India's best bowler in the shortest format in 2022.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I performance in 2022

Bhuvneshwar was phenomenal during a five-match T20I series against South Africa in June this year. In the second match of the series, the right-arm pacer picked four wickets for 13 runs to register his best bowling figure of the year. He eventually finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with six wickets in four innings. Bhuvneshwar was named the player of the series for his outstanding performances with the ball.

Bhuvneshwar also played a crucial role with the ball during India's tour of Ireland and England in June-July. He scalped two wickets in two matches against Ireland and went on to pick four wickets in two matches against England. In the four T20I matches that he was part of against West Indies, Bhuvneshwar picked three wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/35 in the third game of the five-match series.

Bhuvneshwar is 3rd highest wicket-taker in T20Is in 2022

Bhuvneshwar has played 18 T20I matches in 2022 and has picked 24 wickets at an average of 15.91 and with an economy of 6.82. Bhuvneshwar is currently ranked third in the list of players with the most number of T20 International wickets in 2022. Joshua Little of Ireland is on top of the chart with 28 wickets in 19 innings followed by Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal, who has 26 wickets in 13 innings.

Bhuvneshwar will next be seen in action against Hong Kong on August 31. India are slated to play the association nation in their second game of the ongoing Asia Cup. India have already won the first match against arch-rivals Pakistan and are currently placed on top of the Group A points table.

Image: BCCI