India take on Afghanistan in their final match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Vice-captain KL Rahul came for the toss as regular skipper Rohit Sharma rested himself from the game. Virat Kohli is expected to open the batting in place of Rohit with Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda coming in at number three and four, respectively.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has also been rested from the match with Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel getting an opportunity. Fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been included in the playing XI. He has been added to the squad in place of Avesh Khan, who is reportedly recovering from an illness. The rest of the team is the same as the last game with Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, and Arshdeep Singh making the final XI.

India vs Afghanistan: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Image: AP

