Asia Cup 2022: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing Against Hong Kong? Rohit Sharma Reveals

India vs Hong Kong: Rohit Sharma and Co. entered the Asia Cup game with one change to their starting lineup, bringing in Rishabh Pant in place of Hardik Pandya.

Vishal Tiwari
India are playing against Hong Kong in their second match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected bowl first at Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue have entered the game with one change to their starting lineup, bringing in Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India vs Hong Kong: Rohit Sharma reveals why Hardik is not playing

Talking about Pandya's exclusion from the playing XI, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the Baroda-born player has been left out considering how important he is for the side in the upcoming matches. Rohit said Rishabh Pant has replaced Pandya in the playing XI for the match against Hong Kong. Pandya was the player of the match in their previous outing against Pakistan on Sunday, where he delivered with both the bat and the ball. 

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh. 

Hong Kong's XI: Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar. 

