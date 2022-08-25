Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a back injury. The right-arm pacer will not feature in the marquee continental tournament for the Men in Blue. Bumrah's absence is a big blow to Rohit Sharma and the rest of the Indian squad.

Bumrah has been the leader of the Indian pacer attack for the past couple of years. His ability to dominate in all phases of a T20 game makes him one of the most sought-after bowlers in the format. Bumrah is also well known for his incredible death bowling, a phase of the game that he controls by executing precise yorkers.

Jasprit Bumrah's T20 career

Bumrah has played 58 T20 Internationals for India from the time of his debut in 2016. The right-arm pacer has picked 69 wickets in the shortest format at an impressive average of 19.46 and with an economy of 6.46. Bumrah has a strike rate of 18.0 in T20Is. His best bowling figure in the format is 3/11, which he registered against Zimbabwe in 2016.

As far as Bumrah's overall T20 career is concerned, the 28-year-old has played a total of 208 matches and has picked 255 wickets. Bumrah has a T20 average of 21.34 and an economy of 7.00. Bumrah's best bowling figure in T20 cricket is 5/10, which he registered against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Bumrah is one of the greatest T20 bowlers in the history of cricket and it is a huge miss for India if he doesn't play. He is the leader of the Indian pace attack and generally stiffles the batsmen with his bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah against Asian teams

Bumrah vs Pakistan: Bumrah has played a total of three T20Is against Pakistan, in which he has picked two wickets at an average of 31.00 and an economy of 6.20.

Bumrah vs Sri Lanka: Bumrah has played a total of 12 T20Is against Sri Lanka, in which he has picked 9 wickets at an average of 24.66 and an economy of 6.16.

Bumrah vs Bangladesh: Bumrah has played a total of three T20Is against Bangladesh, in which he has picked 2 wickets at an average of 34.00 and an economy of 6.18.

Bumrah vs Afghanistan: Bumrah has played just oneT20I against Afghanistan, in which he has picked 1 wicket at an average of 25.00 and an economy of 6.25.

Bumrah's consistency is on display against the Asian teams. Even in the format of the game where batsmen dominate the bowlers, Bumrah has consistently maintained an economy of under 6.5. The opposition tries to play the overs from Bumrah which in turns helps other bowlers to pick up wickets.

The onus now falls on Bhuvneshwar to become the leader of the Indian pace attack.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. India are slated to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Image: Bcci.tv