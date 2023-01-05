Asia Cup 2023: Check Full Format, Schedule, Qualification Scenario Announced By ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced their calendar for the upcoming two years on Thursday. Among many other exciting tournaments, ACC revealed notable details about the 50-over Asia Cup, scheduled to be held this year. The Asian cricket governing body revealed that a total of six teams will participate in the tournament.

Qualification scenario for Men’s Asia Cup 2023

While India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are confirmed to play in the coveted tournament, they will be joined by a qualifier. As per ACC, a total of 10 associated nations will participate in the Men’s Challenger Cup, whose winner and runner-up will join UAE, Oman, Nepal, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, Qatar, and Malaysia in the Men’s Premier Cup. The winner of the Premier Cup will then join India and the other teams at the Asia Cup.

Men’s Asia Cup 2023 is to be held in September

Meanwhile, ACC announced that the Men’s ODI Asia Cup will be held in the month of September. The six participating teams at the Asia Cup will be divided into two groups of three teams each in the league stage. The first round will be followed by six Super 4 matches.

Who will qualify for the Super 4 stages at Asia Cup 2023?

In order to qualify for the Super 4 round, teams have to finish at the top two spots in their respective groups at the league stage. The four teams will play six games at the Super 4 stage in a round-robin format. The tournament will then conclude with the finale. It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka will be defending champions at the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

Challenger Cup to kick off Asian cricket season in February

The year will kick off with the Challenger Cup in February, which will see the participation of Bahrain, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Bhutan, Thailand, China, Iran, and two other teams. A total of 23 matches are scheduled to be played in the Challenger Cup. After the Challenger Cup, the Men’s Premier Cup will be held in the month of April, where the participating teams will play 24 matches in total.