Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja scripts massive feat, goes past Venkatesh Prasad

Ravindra Jadeja has been an undisputed part of Team India's squad for over a decade now. The all-rounder has made countless contributions with both bat and ball and has started to come in the record books as well. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Jadeja has attained a massive milestone, which even the foremost names like Venkatesh Prasad and Irfan Pathan could not get to in their respective careers.

3 things you need to know

India lost to Bangladesh in the final encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s stage

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 final will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja attains monumental mark in ODIs

While the last match of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s against Bangladesh did not prove to be ideal for Team India, for Jadeja, it came as a memorable one. The 34-year-old snared one wicket in the match, which was enough to take him to the elite club of 200 wicket-takers in ODI cricket. Jadeja is only the 7th Indian to complete this monumental mark in the 50-over cricket. He achieved the feat after playing 182 ODIs.

He is behind the likes of Anil Kumble (334), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (269), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (253) on the list.

Last night at #AsiaCup2023, Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh India men's player to take 200 ODI wickets 💪



Where will he finish in this elite list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6W2G9PEpgN — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2023

Jadeja crucial for Team India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play a key role for Team India in the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. As the tournament is scheduled to take place in India, his ability to spin the ball will come in handy in the World Cup. As for batting, in he can prove to be a big match player, something he exhibited in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. He almost got India home in that match, however, it wasn't to be. But 4 years have passed and the big stage has arrived again. So, will Jaddu turn out to be the magic man for Team India in the upcoming edition of the ICC ODI World Cup?