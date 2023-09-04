Asia Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs NEP match? here's latest weather update

After sharing points with Pakistan the other day, Team India will square off against Nepal today in a contest which will decide the side's future course in the tournament. While India will come as the favourites but in the game of cricket one can never count out any opponent. As both the teams would be eager to express it on the field, the weather in Pallekele will have the final say about whether the action will take place or not.

3 things you need to know

India vs Nepal is scheduled to take place today i.e., September 4, 2023

The winner will qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan have already qualified from Group A

India favorite to qualify

In the match against Pakistan, after setting up a target of 267, Indian bowlers and Pakistan batters were left in waiting for the pouring to stop. The rain eventually had the last laugh as the match was abandoned. The no result meant Pakistan's advancement in the tournament and now all eyes are on India to do the same and book another high-octane clash with the arch-rivals.

To make it happen either India have to win the match against Nepal or the would have to count on the rain to spoil the fun again and wash the entire match. As Nepal is currently on zero points and India have a point in the bag, a no result will take India through. However, the team would like to head to the Super 4 stage with a win. Moreover, the fans who are longing to see India win would also want the rain to stay away. So, what is the weather forecast? Will it rain again at Pallekele?

India vs Nepal Weather Update

If we look at the forecast in Pallekele on the match day we might see rain once again hinder the proceedings. As per the forecast, there is an 80 per cent chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degree Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 81 per cent, while the wind speed would range between 15 to 25 km/h. As per latest visuals there is a good news though.

Thus, some rain may interrupt the play again, but despite the potential delays enough game is expected to happen to bring out a result. Will the D/L method come into play or the full action will come about without any overs cut, is what remains to be seen? The live-action will begin at 3 PM IST.