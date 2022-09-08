Asia Cup: Ashwin Out, Karthik In? How Could India Experiment With Playing XI Against AFG?

Team India will face Afghanistan in their final Super 4 stage match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. Both teams have been knocked out of the race for the Asia Cup final after losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Interestingly, India and Afghanistan are yet to win a match in the Super 4 stage.

One of the biggest talking points about Team India’s dismal show in the Super 4 stage has been their team selection. While Ravindra Jadeja’s sudden injury came as a blow for the side, Deepak Hooda has been added to the playing XI but has been sent out to bat in the lower-middle order. Another talking point about India’s team selection has been Dinesh Karthik’s absence.

Will Dinesh Karthik return to India's playing XI against Afghanistan?

The veteran cricketer played India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener against Pakistan on August 28 but has been benched ever since. Youngster Rishabh Pant was brought into the playing XI as a replacement for Karthik from the second game onwards, in order to add an extra left-handed batter into the mix. However, Pant has failed to score significant amount of runs that invited criticism from former cricketers and fans alike.

Heading into the game against Afghanistan on Thursday, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will continue to open the innings. While KL has scored 70 runs in the tournament so far, Rohit hit 72 runs off 41 balls. They will be followed by Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, who are among India’s top run scorers at the moment.

While Rishabh can be given another chance to get back to form at No. 5, Karthik can be also included into the playing XI as a replacement for R Ashwin. Pandya is expected to retain his place in the squad, alongside another all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are also expected to retain their place, while Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lead spinner for India.

Predicting India’s playing XI against Afghanistan