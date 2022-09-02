Asia Cup: Despite 94 Runs In 2 Games, Wasim Jaffer Still Has One Concern About Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that Virat Kohli has not yet returned to his fluent form even though he scored runs against Pakistan and Hong Kong at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Jaffer, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo, said that he is still worried about Kohli's fluency, adding that it has not come despite him scoring a half-century against Hong Kong. Jaffer stated that Kohli is not batting with the same fluency as he used to do before.

"I am still worried about his fluency. That fluency is still not there which we have seen before. I don't think we are witnessing fluency yet, even though he scored runs today. If anyone is scoring at a strike rate of 140 or 150 then India is in trouble. So there must be someone who needs to bat at a much greater strike rate. If not for the knock of Suryakumar Yadav, India would have been in trouble," Jaffer was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.

Virat Kohli in Asia Cup 2022

Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls against Pakistan and followed that up with a half-century against Hong Kong on Wednesday. Kohli's strike rate in both matches was not as high as it is required in the shortest format. The cricketer looked rusty with the bat at the start of both his innings, where he gave some chances to the opposition teams. He was dropped early on by Fakhar Zaman in the game against Pakistan, while a false shot against Hong Kong did not carry all the way to the fielder that would have seen him getting dismissed for a duck.

Interestingly, Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Asia Cup despite a large number of people feeling that he is not as fluent as he used to be before. Kohli has scored 94 runs in two matches at an average of 94.00 and with a strike rate of 120.51.

India vs Hong Kong

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to enter the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup. Batting first, India scored 192/2 in 20 overs courtesy of some superb batting from Suryakumar Yadav, who scored an unbeaten 68 off 26 balls. India then restricted Hong Kong for 152/5 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Avesh Khan picked one wicket each to their names. Jadeja also affected a run-out in the game. Yadav was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: AP/Twitter/WasimJaffer