The Indian cricket team kicked off their campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday night with a sensational five-wicket win over their arch-rivals Pakistan. Fast-bowling Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya found himself in the centre of all talks after his empathetic performance for the Men in Blue in both innings. While he returned with the best figures of 3/25 in 4 overs for India in the 1st innings, he remained unbeaten on the individual score of 33* runs in the 2nd innings to guide India to victory.

Interestingly, Pandya finished off the match in style with a pull shot over deep mid-wicket for a maximum and ended up getting a tribute from veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who witnessed the six from the non-striker’s end. As the 28-year-old hit the winning runs, the wicketkeeper-batter Karthik bowed down to Pandya, applauding him for his brilliant all-round performance. The 37-year-old remained unbeaten on the score of one run after facing the first ball of the final over.

Watch Dinesh Karthik bowing down to Hardik Pandya after IND vs PAK game:

India's road to victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Earlier in the game, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and elected to bowl first. The pitch had good bounce and carry which allowed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to dismiss the No. 1 ranked T20I batter, Babar Azam on the score of 10 runs in the 3rd over of the game. India continued with their short ball onslaught as Fakhar Zaman was sent back by Avesh Khan in another short-pitched delivery.

Pandya started off his spell with the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the 13th over, before dismissing Mohammed Rizwan on the score of 43 runs in 42 balls. In the same over, the allrounder bowled another back-of-the-length delivery to Khushdil Shah, which marked his third wicket of the match. This reduced Pakistan to 97/5 in 14.3 overs, before Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh, notched up the remaining five wickets.

'You always plan over-by-over: Hardik Pandya

Pandya ended up receiving the Player of the Match award for his all-around effort and revealed his thoughts during the post-match show. “In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Nawaz). We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” the allrounder said.

