Asia Cup: Jay Shah Says Decision On Sri Lanka Hosting Event To Be Assessed After IPL Final

Amid discussions regarding Sri Lanka hosting the Asia Cup 2022 during the ongoing economic crisis in the country, Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council and the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that the final decision will be taken after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Shah, on Friday, said the situation in Sri Lanka will be assessed on the day of the final of the IPL. Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka on August 27.

As Sri Lanka continues to face an economic crisis in the country, many questions are now being raised about the country hosting the Asia Cup. Responding to this, Jay Shah has now informed that the decision will be taken after the IPL final that is set to hold on May 29.

"I had a detailed discussion with the officials of Sri Lanka Cricket on the situation in the country and its impact on cricket. Sri Lanka Cricket is hopeful of delivering a safe and successful Men’s Asia Cup,” the Asian Cricket Council chief said. “The office-bearers of SLC will be hosted at IPL 2022 final on May 29, and we will further assess the situation," Jay Shah told ANI.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity across the island nation. Meanwhile, many people across the country, including former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, are now protesting against the government due to the current economic crisis.

Ranatunga angry as Asia Cup could be moved out of SL

Earlier on Wednesday, former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga attacked his country's cricket board amid reports that the Asia Cup will be shifted from the island nation. Ranatunga remarked that the Sri Lankan Cricket Board's administrators are "unprofessional" and said that the Asia Cup set to take place in August-September this year would be shifted.

The 1996 World Cup-winning captain also stated that the country's current protests are directed against the government and that he does not believe the protestors will disrupt the matches if the tournament is held in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

The people of Sri Lanka are currently experiencing a crisis due to a lack of gas, electricity, and other essential items. According to reports, the scarcity has been caused as a result of Sri Lanka's inability to pay its debts and due to a drop in its foreign exchange reserves. People on the streets are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Anti-government protests erupted earlier last week, with members of his own coalition joining in to voice their support for demands for his resignation. Meanwhile, the ruling party has called for the establishment of an interim government to prevent protest-related bloodshed.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)