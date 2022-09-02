Asia Cup: Mahela Jayawardena Takes Another Dig At BAN After Sri Lanka Knockout Bangladesh

Mahela Jayawardene has once again hit back at the Bangladeshi team on Thursday following their loss to Sri Lanka at the ongoing Asia Cup. Prior to the game, there was an altercation between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in which insults were directed at the opposing squad. It all began when Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said that Bangladesh was an easier opponent than Afghanistan and that they only had two bowlers of the highest calibre in Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Khalid Mahmud, the Bangladesh team director, responded to Shanaka's remark by saying that at least his team has two highest quality players in Shakib and Mustafizur unlike Sri Lanka, which, according to him, does not include any world-class bowlers. After Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in a nail-biting thriller on Thursday, Jayawardene came up with a tweet, in which he took a jibe at the Shakib Al Hasan-led side.

Jayawardene's jibe at the Bangladesh team

Well done guys!!! Fantastic fight back to win this game under pressure.. safe to say it was a world class performance 👏👏👊 @OfficialSLC #AsiaCup2022 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 1, 2022

It is to be noted that Jayawardene has put a special emphasis on the word 'world class' here to refer to the fued between the two sides. Earlier, Jayawardene had said that the time has come for Sri Lanka bowlers to show their class on the field. His comment had come after Khalid Mahmud said Sri Lanka doesn't have any world-class bowler in their unit.

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

In the first innings of the match, Bangladesh reached a total of 183/7, courtesy of Afif Hossain’s 39 off 22, Mehidy Hasan’s 38 off 26, and Mahmudullah's 27 off 22, among contributions by other players. Chamika Karunaratne grabbed the best figures of 2/32 in 4 overs for Sri Lanka, while Wanindu Hasaranga also contributed with 2/41. Maheesh Theeksana, Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando also contributed with one wicket each.

Chasing the total, Sri Lanka reached the score of 45/0 in 5.2 overs, before Pathum Nissanka’s dismissal in the next delivery. Opener Kusal Mendis scored the maximum runs for the Lankan side with 60 runs in 37 balls, while captain Dasun Shanaka hit 45 off 33. While Chamika Karunaratne was run-out on 16 off 10, Fernando remained unbeaten on 10 off 3 deliveries, with Theeksana on the other end. Sri Lanka won the match with four balls remaining in the match, as they stormed into the Super-4 stage in fashion.

Image: AP/Twitter

