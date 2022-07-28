Asia Cup Relocates To UAE Amid Sri Lanka Crisis, Hosting Rights Remain With Island Nation

The cricket governing body of Asia, Asia Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sri Lanka, due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in the island nation. In an official statement, ACC informed that after extensive deliberation about relocating the tournament, the board decided to go ahead with the idea. However, ACC also mentioned that they continue to remain in solidarity with the cricket fans in Sri Lanka and the country will remain the official hosts for the Asia Cup 2022.

Shedding light on the decision, ACC president Jay Shah said, “Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights”. It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka is going through its worst ever economic crisis, which has resulted in a huge shortage of essential commodities like food and fuel.

'Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams,' says SLC CEO Ashley de Silva

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva revealed his thoughts about the tournament getting shifted and said, “Hosting two teams is not the same as hosting ten teams”. He referred to Sri Lanka’s recent assignments against Pakistan and Sri Lanka at their homeland amid the economic crisis. He also pointed out that the shortage of fuel was one of the main concerns for the cricket board.

"You have to provide ten buses with fuel for all of them. You have to give every team a luggage van with fuel, and transport for the managers. You also have to give the sponsors transport and ensure that they are getting the mileage that they want from their sponsorship. The fuel for the generators to run the floodlights will also have to be found,” de Silva added. With a change in venue, the tournament will go ahead as planned, starting on August 27 and ending on September 11.

More about the Asia Cup 2022-

Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, keeping in mind the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in October in Australia. Ahead of the main event, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait, and UAE will lock horns in the qualifiers, eyeing to seal the one qualification spot. The winner of the qualifiers will join the five full-member teams in the Asia Cup, i.e. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, which will make it a six-team event.

(Image: ACC/Twitter/AP)