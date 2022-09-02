Asia Cup: SL Coach Reveals Reason Behind Use Of Coded Signals Vs BAN; 'No Rocket Science'

The high-octane clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh became the most talked about point in the cricket world, as the Dasun Shanaka-led side trounced Bangladesh by two wickets. Batting first in the game, Bangladesh scored 183 runs in 20 overs, at the loss of seven wickets, before Sri Lanka breached the target with four balls remaining in the game. Meanwhile, a picture from Sri Lanka’s bowling innings is currently going viral on social media, where the Lankan coaching staff can be seen using coded signals for captain Shanaka.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood’s tactics during the game in Sharjah became a talking point for fans and also received flak from Bangladeshi supporters. However, after claiming the win, Silverwood revealed his views about the same, explaining the reason behind showing the signals. The head coach added that the captain was free to not consider the signals, but claimed they were looking to help in the decision-making process.

'They are just suggestions for the captain': Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood

Speaking about the coded signals, the Sri Lanka coach said, “There's no rocket science. They are just suggestion for the captain at what would be a good match at a particular point for a batsman when he is on strike. There's a lot of teams doing it now, it's just as simple as it is, really. It's just giving suggestions that the captain can use, it's not telling him how to captain. It's just the suggestion from the side (sic).”

Sri Lankan coach passing the information to the players on the ground, did the same when he was the England coach. pic.twitter.com/QeJOuFGxGz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Silverwood previously used such signals during his time with England’s white-ball squad. Interestingly, the tactics were also defended by then English captain Eoin Morgan on several occasions. Meanwhile, with the win, Sri Lanka joined India and Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022, which begins on September 4, Sunday.

Top performers for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh

Coming back to the match, Kusal Mendis was awarded the Player of the Match for his knock of 60 runs in 37 balls in the second innings. Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while Maheesh Theeksana notched up one wicket, among contributions by other bowlers. Skipper Dasun Shanaka hit 45 runs in 33 balls during Sri Lanka’s chase, while Sri Lanka claimed victory with Asitha Fernando and Theekshana on the crease.