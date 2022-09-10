Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table: Where Did India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan & Pakistan Finish?

The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 concluded on Friday, with Sri Lanka’s impressive five-run win against Pakistan. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 122 runs in just 17 overs, with five wickets remaining in hand and finished as table toppers. The island nation earlier reached the Asia Cup 2022 final by defeating Afghanistan and India in their first two matches in the Super 4 round.

How do Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table look like?

On the other hand, Pakistan finished the Super 4 stage with a loss, which came after two back-to-back wins against India and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka topped the Asia Cup Super 4 points table with three wins from three games with six points in total. Pakistan found themselves at second with two wins and a loss, which took their points tally to four with a negative net run rate.

India’s only win in the Super 4 stage came against Afghanistan on Thursday, as they were knocked out of the tournament with only two points to their credit. Afghanistan, meanwhile, failed to win a single match and exited Asia Cup 2022 with a net run rate of -2.006. However, Virat Kohli’s blazing return to form during the tournament was one of the biggest positives for the Men In Blue ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia scheduled to take place in October.

Virat Kohli leads run-scoring chart

Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final encounter, scheduled to be played on Sunday, ex-India skipper Virat Kohli sits atop run scoring chart with a total of 276 runs to his credit at an average of 92.00. While Kohli scored half-centuries against Pakistan and Hong Kong, he hit his 71st international century against Afghanistan. This was the first hundred for King Kohli in almost three years.

Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 122 run on Thursday, placed him above Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in the stats table. While Rizwan is placed at 2nd with 226 runs to his credit in five games, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran sits at 3rd with 196 runs in 5 matches. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have scored 165 and 155 runs respectively, for the team so far.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops wicket-taking chart

In terms of bowling, India yet again tops of the wicket-taking chart after the Super 4 stage, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s stellar bowling show. Kumar returned with 11 wickets in five games, which included a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have dismissed eight and seven wickets respectively, so far.