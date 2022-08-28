Asia Cup: Team India Shares Thoughts On IND Vs PAK Rivalry Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash

Members of the Indian cricket team have shed their thoughts on India’s rivalry with Pakistan, ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. While defending champion India eyes a win over Pakistan in the campaign opener in a bid to win an elusive eighth Asia Cup title, Pakistan heads into the tournament, looking to become three-time champions. Meanwhile, as reported by ANI, Team India members reacted to the much-hyped and talked about the rivalry between both teams, ahead of Sunday’s game.

Speaking in a video shared by BCCI, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the rivalry is less important than what the Men in Blue are looking to achieve. “We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We have to think of this as just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it,” Sharma explained.

'The environment outside can pull you in': Virat Kohli

At the same time, former Team India captain, Virat Kohli, who is the highest run scorer for India against Pakistan in T20Is, also reacted to the question about the IND vs PAK rivalry. Kohli said, “Of course, the environment outside can pull you in. But it is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get into the park. Then, it is usual business for you.”

Meanwhile, Team India vice-captain KL Rahul, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also revealed their views on the topic. Having recently made a comeback to the national team, Rahul noted that it is a great chance for India to challenge themselves while crediting the opposition for playing quality cricket in the last few years. “It is a high-pressure game and will continue to be so,” Rahul added.

Here's what Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya & Ravindra Jadeja think about the IND vs PAK rivalry

In the meantime, Suryakumar admitted that he has heard much about the rivalry while growing up. He said that the team’s preparation and routines reflect in their performance on the ground. “When I go on the ground, it stays the same. I just try to stay in my zone and play the game,” the Indian batter explained.

Revealing his thoughts on the rivalry, Rishabh mentioned that the atmosphere during such matches in always interesting, before noting that he tries to give his 100 per cent as a player, despite the pressure and expectations.

While Hardik said the team needs to stay away from outside noise and focus on playing, Jadeja mentioned that a lot of focus goes into all India vs Pakistan matchups.

(With inputs from ANI)