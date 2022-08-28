Last Updated:

Asia Cup: Team India Shares Thoughts On IND Vs PAK Rivalry Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash

Team India cricketers shed their thoughts on the rivalry between India and Pakistan, ahead of the much-anticipated IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Asia Cup

Image: AP


Members of the Indian cricket team have shed their thoughts on India’s rivalry with Pakistan, ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. While defending champion India eyes a win over Pakistan in the campaign opener in a bid to win an elusive eighth Asia Cup title, Pakistan heads into the tournament, looking to become three-time champions. Meanwhile, as reported by ANI, Team India members reacted to the much-hyped and talked about the rivalry between both teams, ahead of Sunday’s game.

Speaking in a video shared by BCCI, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the rivalry is less important than what the Men in Blue are looking to achieve. “We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We have to think of this as just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it,” Sharma explained. 

'The environment outside can pull you in': Virat Kohli

At the same time, former Team India captain, Virat Kohli, who is the highest run scorer for India against Pakistan in T20Is, also reacted to the question about the IND vs PAK rivalry. Kohli said, “Of course, the environment outside can pull you in. But it is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get into the park. Then, it is usual business for you.”

READ | Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID-19, rejoins team ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup duel

Meanwhile, Team India vice-captain KL Rahul, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also revealed their views on the topic. Having recently made a comeback to the national team, Rahul noted that it is a great chance for India to challenge themselves while crediting the opposition for playing quality cricket in the last few years. “It is a high-pressure game and will continue to be so,” Rahul added.

READ | SL vs AFG: DRS howler mars Asia Cup 2022 opener, leaves Sri Lanka dressing room fuming

Here's what Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya & Ravindra Jadeja think about the IND vs PAK rivalry

In the meantime, Suryakumar admitted that he has heard much about the rivalry while growing up. He said that the team’s preparation and routines reflect in their performance on the ground. “When I go on the ground, it stays the same. I just try to stay in my zone and play the game,” the Indian batter explained.

READ | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Dubai stadium weather update: Will rain play spoilsport?

Revealing his thoughts on the rivalry, Rishabh mentioned that the atmosphere during such matches in always interesting, before noting that he tries to give his 100 per cent as a player, despite the pressure and expectations.

While Hardik said the team needs to stay away from outside noise and focus on playing, Jadeja mentioned that a lot of focus goes into all India vs Pakistan matchups. 

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: 3 player battles that could define outcome of India vs Pakistan
READ | IND vs PAK Asia Cup history in numbers: Key stats, most runs, most wickets, most centuries
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com