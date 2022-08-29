India on Sunday defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to win their first game at the ongoing Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the nail-biting thriller at Dubai International Stadium. Hardik Pandya put on an all-round performance in the match which eventually saw India register a victory with two balls remaining. Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja forged a crucial partnership of 52 runs to rescue India from a shaky start in their chase of 148 runs.

Hardik remained unbeaten at 33 off 17 balls to finish the chase for India. The Baroda-born cricketer also picked three wickets in the first innings of the game. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with both the bat and the ball. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the list of records that have been broken during the match.

List of records broken during India vs. Pakistan match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. Bhuvneshwar picked four wickets for 26 runs, including the prized scalp of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Sharma is just one run short of completing 3,500 runs for India in the shortest format. Guptill has 3,497 runs to his name.

For the first time ever, fast bowlers took all 10 wickets for India in a T20I game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked four wickets, while Hardik Pandya scalped three to his name. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan picked two and one wickets, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja forged a partnership of 52 runs to register the highest fifth-wicket partnership for India against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa held the record previously courtesy of their 46-run stand in 2007.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also registered another record where he became the bowler with the most number of wickets for India against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. He has picked 9 wickets against Pakistan so far.

Former skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to play 100 or more games for the country in all three formats of the game. Ross Taylor of New Zealand was the only player in world cricket who had done this before Kohli.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI