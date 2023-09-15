Asia Cup: Updated Points Table, Leading Run Scorers And Wicket Takers after IND Vs BAN

Quick links:
Indian players celebrating a wicket (Image: BCCI/X)
India failed to maintain their winning juggernaut as they lost to Bangladesh by a mere 6 runs in their last Asia Cup Super Fours fixture. Batting first Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 265 runs at the loss of eight wickets. Despite Shubman Gill's century, the Men in Blue couldn't keep their nerves and had to taster a bitter defeat at the hand of their neighbour.
Gill’s 121 off 133 balls was exceptional. But it was not enough to drag India past Bangladesh’s 265 for 8, built around the fifties by Shakib al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) after they were put into bat. India were bowled out for 259.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1.753
|Sri Lanka (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-0.141
|Bangladesh (E)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.463
|Pakistan (E)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-1.276
India needed more runs from Rohit Sharma and other batsmen since Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were among the rested players.
India also gave a break to pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
However, the other batsmen failed to make significant contributions, with only a 57-run partnership between Gill and KL Rahul for the third wicket being the highest.
India started the chase in a rocky manner as Rohit departed in the first over itself, perishing to Tanzim Hasan after a half-hearted, uppish drive.
Tilak Varma, who made his ODI debut in this match, shouldered arms to Tanzim only to see his stumps getting disturbed.
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Run
|Average
|Shubman Gill
|India
|5
|275
|68.75
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|5
|253
|50.60
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|5
|215
|43:00
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|4
|207
|51.75
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|4
|195
|97.50
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Wicket
|Average
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|5
|11
|22.63
|Dinuth Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|5
|10
|17.20
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Pakistan
|5
|10
|23.50
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|3
|9
|11.33
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|4
|9
|13.33
(With PTI inputs)