Asia Cup: Updated Points Table, Leading Run Scorers And Wicket Takers after IND Vs BAN

India failed to maintain their winning juggernaut as they lost to Bangladesh by a mere 6 runs in their last Asia Cup Super Fours fixture. Batting first Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 265 runs at the loss of eight wickets. Despite Shubman Gill's century, the Men in Blue couldn't keep their nerves and had to taster a bitter defeat at the hand of their neighbour.

3 things you need to know

India lost to Bangladesh by six runs

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final

India will be battling for their 8th Asia Cup title

Gill’s 121 off 133 balls was exceptional. But it was not enough to drag India past Bangladesh’s 265 for 8, built around the fifties by Shakib al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) after they were put into bat. India were bowled out for 259.

Asia Cup 202: Updated Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR India 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.753 Sri Lanka (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.141 Bangladesh (E) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.463 Pakistan (E) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.276

India needed more runs from Rohit Sharma and other batsmen since Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were among the rested players.

India also gave a break to pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

However, the other batsmen failed to make significant contributions, with only a 57-run partnership between Gill and KL Rahul for the third wicket being the highest.

India started the chase in a rocky manner as Rohit departed in the first over itself, perishing to Tanzim Hasan after a half-hearted, uppish drive.

Tilak Varma, who made his ODI debut in this match, shouldered arms to Tanzim only to see his stumps getting disturbed.

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top Run Scorers

Player Team Innings Run Average Shubman Gill India 5 275 68.75 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 5 253 50.60 Sadeera Samarawickrama Sri Lanka 5 215 43:00 Babar Azam Pakistan 4 207 51.75 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 4 195 97.50

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top Wicket takers

Player Team Innings Wicket Average Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 5 11 22.63 Dinuth Wellalage Sri Lanka 5 10 17.20 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 5 10 23.50 Kuldeep Yadav India 3 9 11.33 Haris Rauf Pakistan 4 9 13.33

(With PTI inputs)