Asia Cup: Updated Points Table, Leading Run Scorers And Wicket Takers Before IND Vs BAN

On Thursday, Sri Lanka and Pakistan put on a thrilling show at the R. Premadasa stadium. It was anybody's game untill the last ball, and on the final delivery, the Lankan Lions clinched the game to book a meeting against India in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The final will take place on September 17, 2023.

3 things you need to know

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2023

The team attained its highest-ever victory run margin against Pakistan

Team India reached the final by beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Super 4s stage of Asian Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Points table

As Sri Lanka are through to the final, the sub-continent rivalry between India and Lanka will bring out the ruler of Asia once again after 13 years. Before the final, we take one last look at how the Super 4s story unfolded and hence take a peek at where the teams stood on the points table before the qualification and elimination. Here's how the Asia Cup 2023 points table looks after Sri Lanka's 2-wicket win over Pakistan.

Who is the current top-run getter in Asia Cup 2023?

As for the top-run scorer of the tournament, before the game, Rohit Sharma was leading the chart, but after the culmination of the match, the whole picture has been changed. Kusal Mendis, who played a brilliant knock of 91 against Pakistan, is now the top run-getter in the tournament. He is followed by Samarawickrama, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan. Sharma is at the borderline of Top-5.

Who has snared most dismissals in Asia Cup 2023 till now?

About the bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana is in the leading position with 11 wickets in 5 matches. He is followed by newcomer Wellalage, who is currently on 10 wickets, and Shaheem Afridi is on 3rd with 10 wickets. India's Kuldeep Yadav is 4th on the list with 9 wickets.

Thus, this is how the rankings were formed after the Pak vs. SL game. While the standings are set to remain unchanged after this, the India vs Bangladesh match will augment the points column. The live-action will continue. today India will take on Bangladesh and after this the matters will shift to Sunday for the intense finale.