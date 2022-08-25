Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Fired Up In Nets, Smacks Ravindra Jadeja For Monstrous Six; Watch

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India has landed in Dubai ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The last time the two nations met at the same venue was during the T20 World Cup last year, the match which Pakistan won by 10 wickets. The Asia cup 2022 is scheduled to start on 27 August with India vs Pakistan match taking place on Sunday, August 28.

Asia cup 2022: Virat Kohli smacks Ravindra Jadeja for a huge six during net session

The BCCI on Tuesday shared a video on its Twitter handle where members of the Indian cricket team arrive for their first training session in Dubai. In the video, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen chatting with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, and Virat Kohli could be seen talking with Rashid Khan.



A video shared by a fan on social media sees Virat Kohli having an intense batting session in the nets. The former India skipper looked in good touch and even hit Ravindra Jadeja for a huge six. Virat Kohli stats have not been impressive for the past couple of years as he has not only struggled to score runs but even failed to register a century. However, going by the net session it looks like Virat Kohli is all geared up to make an impact in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament which is a buildup tournament for the upcoming T20 World cup in Australia later in the year.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli sends a strong message to critics

Virat Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh during a Test in November 2019. This year, Kohli has just scored 81 runs off four T20Is and India will need him to get back among runs during the Asia Cup 2022. Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the tournament Kohli had a message for his critics in which he said "I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have as a sportsperson and as a human being."

He further added, "As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for is that I have never valued myself more as a person."