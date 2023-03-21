Asia Lions Beat World Giants By 7 Wickets To Lift Legends League Cricket 2023 Trophy

Legends League Cricket 2023: On Monday the third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) culminated. In the final match of the tournament Asia Lions defeated World Giants by 7 wickets to lift the trophy. Abdul Razzaq became the match-winner with the ball for the Lions.

The Shahid Afridi led Asia Lions got the better of the World Giants team in the concluder of the two-week tournament that took place in Doha. It was a low-scoring match where Jacques Kallis made the majority of runs for the Giants' side, however, his contribution did not fructify into a positive outcome as the Lions' openers took the game away from the opponent team captained by Shane Watson. The three-team affair tournament got to a close with this match.

Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC Final: Match summary

Batting first World Giants had a disastrous start, with the first three batsmen viz, Lendl Simmons, Morne Van Wyk, and Shane Watson, falling cheaply. Giants were trudging at 19 for 3 when Jacques Kallis and Ross Taylor got together. Both legends of their particular countries- South Africa and New Zealand- provided solidarity to the innings and got WG past 100. After adding 32 runs, Ross Taylor got out at the crucial stage of the match. The giants were 111 for 3 at 16.4 overs at that juncture. Kallis, who anchored the innings stayed till the end to take the total to 148 after 20 overs. Jacques Kallis scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 58 balls.

Chasing 149, Asia Giants' openers gave a brisk start to the team. The duo of Upul Tharanga and TM Dilshan put on a huge 115 stand for the first wicket. In the process, both completed their half-centuries. However, both held out eventually but Asia Lions got home easily with Mohammad Hafeez hitting the winning boundary. Hence, the bottom line of the match formed i.e., Asia Liones secured victory over World Giants by 7 wickets.

In their victory, Abdul Razzaq played a key role with the ball, as the former International player took 2 wickets and only gave 14 runs in his quota of 4 overs, for this performance Razzaq won the player of the match award. Upul Tharanga for his consistent batting throughout the tournament got the Legend of the Tournament award. With this, LLC 2023 came to a close.