Asia Lions Vs World Giants LLC 2023 Final: AL Vs WG Dream 11, Live Streaming, Fantasy Tips

After two weeks of sublime cricket in Doha, the LLC 2023 has reached its finale. In the tournament concluder, Asian Lions will take on World Giants. The three-team tournament saw World Giants taking the lead on the table, and on second place came Asian Lions. Thus, it's time to witness the eventual winner, will it be Shahid Afridi's Asian Lions or it will be Aaron Finch who will once again lift the trophy of a T20 tournament?

For fans who would want to catch the live action of the League Cricket 2023 final there are provisions and here are all the necessary details of it. Also, know the suggested Dream 11 for the match.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match of LLC take place?

The clash between World Giants and Asia Lions will be held on the 20th of March, Monday.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match take place?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match start?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will start at 8:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs Asia Lions final match online?

Live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

AL vs WG Dream 11, Live Streaming, Fantasy tips

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: TM Dilshan

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batsmen: Shane Watson, Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, TM Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Shoaib Akhtar, Isuru Udana,

Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 Final match full squad

Asia Lions Squad:

Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Paras Khadka, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Isuru Udana

World Giants Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Albie Morkel