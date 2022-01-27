Asian Games 2022 To See The Return Of Cricket After A Gap Of Eight Years

Cricket is set to make its comeback in the Asian Games for the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) included it in the list of 40 sports with 61 disciplines. The event is set to get underway on September 10 and will continue until September 25.

The decision was taken at the OCA’s General Assembly in Bangkok back in 2019. Cricket was a part of the Asian Games back in 2010 and 2014 but wasn't included for the 2018 edition in Indonesia. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) welcomed the OCA's decision to include cricket for the next season.

“Yes, cricket has been included in the sports programme for 2022 Hangzhou Games,” OCA honorary vice-president Randhir Singh was quoted as saying in The New Indian Express. Cricket will be played in the T20 format in the 16-day tournament. “We welcome the decision of the OCA. Which format will be played is not yet confirmed but it is a welcome decision,” General Rajeev Mehta, the IOA Secretary, said. The General was also a part of the General Assembly.

The 40 sports for the Asian Games 2022 includes a number of Olympic sports consisting of swimming, archery, athletics, badminton, equestrian, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, among others.

Earlier this year, following the OCA's approval, E-sports and breakdancing are set to make their debuts in the 2022 Asian Games as full medal sports. India have featured among the top 10 medal winners in every edition of the Asian Games, barring the 1990 season.

India has thus far won 139 gold, 178 silver, and 299 bronze medals at the Asian Games. India is the only one among the seven nations in the OCA to have taken part in all editions of the championship.

Moreover, as many as 300 athletes from Oceania countries have gotten chances to take part in the Asian Games. The matches for Asian Games 2022 will be broadcasted live on Sony Pictures Networks India, (SPN). The viewers can also catch the action live on Sony LIV, a popular Over The Top (OTT) platform.

