Asif Ali's Huge Six Smashes Windscreen Of His Own Car, Netizens Add Insult To Injury

The level of happiness a batsman gets after hitting a six can never be described in words and it also does his confidence a world of good. However, on this occasion, an amateur batsman did manage to hit a maximum but was left disappointed in the end.

So how did the batsman after having hit a colossal six find himself at the receiving end and how come it backfired on him big time? Let's find out.

Asif Ali's six does damage to his own car

The incident happened during a Sunday League action in West Yorkshire. A batsman named Asif Ali who was representing Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's perfectly timed a lofted shot for a huge six. Even though he stood there for a moment probably to enjoy the timing of his shot, his happiness turned into disappointment within a fraction of a second when the ball crashed into the windscreen of his car and Asif Ali dropped to his knees at the very next moment.

The video was posted by Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club on their official Twitter handle with a caption that read 'That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen' .

The cricket club hilariously added insult to injury by saying ' Sound on to hear the smash'

Watch the video here:

That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen 🤣🤣



🔊 Sound on to hear the smash 💥 pic.twitter.com/FNjRMic9U5 — Illingworth St Mary’s CC (@IllingworthCC) June 20, 2021

Even the netizens had a gala time on social media at Asif Ali's expense. Here are some of the reactions.

Depression With A Capital D — mian zahid mahmood (@Zahid652010Mian) June 20, 2021

I’ve actually done that in a game. Not only that, it was a mate’s car & he gave me a lift to the game. Amazingly, I still got a lift home too but it was a fair bit more breezy on the way home. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rob Tracey (@Robbiebond77) June 20, 2021

Parked at owners risk pal 😂 — Simon Robinson (@Sy_Robo) June 20, 2021

Plenty of sympathy from the crowd 🤣🤣🤣 — SBCI Cricket Club (@SBCI_CC) June 20, 2021

Hahahahahhahaha probs the worst 6 he's ever hit — 🌚 (@Jord260497) June 20, 2021

I blame the bowler — Darren Thrussell (@DarrenThrussell) June 20, 2021

St Mary's vs St Peters

After losing the toss against Sowerby St Peters, Illingworth St Mary's came to bat and posted a total of 173 runs in 45 overs at the cost of all 10 wickets. Wicketkeeper-batsman M Sewell scored a half-century for St Mary's before being dismissed by M Younas for 54 off 101 balls. Asif Ali scored 43 off 43 and remained unbeaten as the last man standing. When St Peters came to bat in the second innings, three of its batsmen scored 40-plus runs to help take the side home by posting 175 runs in reply. A Clarke, J Helliwell, and L Barber scored 43, 43, and 44 runs respectively. M Younas also contributed with 38 runs off 55 balls.